Locals obstruct BP Highway, demand investigation of hit-and-run in Sindhuli

KATHMANDU: Local residents have obstructed vehicular movement along BP Highway since a man was found killed in a hit-and-run in Golanjor Rural Municipality-7 of Sindhuli district today morning.

The deceased has been identified as 58-year-old Nanda Lal Shrestha, a local resident and a pensioner of Nepal Army. Shrestha had currently been taking up vegetable farming business.

According to Khurkot-based Area Police Office (APO), local residents have been obstructing the road since 7:00 am today demanding the disclosure of the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run. According to local residents, a vehicle may have hit Shrestha killing him on the spot in Khurkot Bara, at around 5:30 am today. Subsequently, the vehicle owner or driver may have kept the body on the edge of the road before fleeing from the scene, locals said.

Hundreds of local residents have staged a sit-in on the road blocking the vehicular movement demanding the investigation of the incident. The protest has left a large number of vehicles travelling from eastern Nepal to Kathmandu stranded and vice-versa.

Meanwhile, the effort is on to resume the traffic along the highway as security personnel deployed from Sindhuli District Police Office (DPO) and the APO under the command of DPO chief have carried out the investigation, according to police. Additionally, two garrisons from Ramechhap and Bardibas have been deployed to the site predicting a riot break out, THT Sindhuli Correspondent Min Kumar Dahal informed.

