Locals obstruct East-West Highway as truck kills scooter rider in Kailali

Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADHI: Vehicular movement along the East-West Highway came to a halt as locals obstructed the road after a scooter rider was killed in a truck-hit in Kailali district, on Monday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Santoshi Bohara (26) of Lamkichuha Municipality-6 in the district.

The truck (Na 6 Kha 3340) hit the scooter (Se 6 Pa 7181), killing its rider at Bauniya this morning, according to police.

Body of the deceased had remained at the accident site as law enforcers were making an affidavit of the incident.

Meanwhile, police have impounded the truck and detained its driver Suryaraj Chaudhary for further investigation into the incident.

