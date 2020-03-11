Locals protest death of woman in road accident

Tilak Gaunle

NEPALGUNJ: A woman lost her life in a road accident at Pipari Chowk in Kohalpur Municipality of Banke district.

A tipper (Ra 1 Kha 2188) was moving towards the highway from Jhandahawa village when it hit Rampati Tharu, 45, of Kohalpur Municipality-9 who was travelling on her bicycle. It has been known that Tharu was a vegetable vendor.

Irate locals started a protest in the area after the incident and burnt tyres showing their vexation. Transportation was disrupted and vehicles had to be halted owing to the protest.

Area Police Office, Kohalpur took the tipper driver into custody and rounded the vehicle for investigation and action.

Security personnel were also deployed to bring the situation in the area into control.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook