Locals risk lives collecting driftwood from flooded river

DHADING, JULY 1
As incessant rainfall has pushed up the water level in the Trishuli River these days, locals can be seen competing with each other to collect floating logs in the flooded river in Dhading these days.
According to Tirtha Silwal, a local from Malekhu, even wage-earners from other places come to collect wood from the river.
“As it rains almost every day these days and the flooded river brings with it tree logs, people are risking their lives collecting the floating wood from the river,” said Silwal. Further, Silwal cited cases of people losing their lives while trying to collect the flotsam and suggested that they should be careful.
Juneli Nepali of Gajuri Rural Municipality said families like hers make some money by selling flotsam to highway hotels and homes.
“The collected wood is turned into firewood and sold to hotels and homes, but as hotels are closed nowadays we fear we won’t be able to make money this time,” she said, adding that the money that they make by selling wood collected for three months during the rainy season can last them for six months.
KATHMANDU: NASA is broadcasting live International Space Station (ISS) expedition on a SpaceX’s Crew Dragon, being performed by NASA astronauts Chris Cassidy and Robert Behnken today, at 10:00 UTC (6:00 am EDT/ 3:45 pm in Nepal). The astronauts are scheduled to depart the ISS’s Quest airlock Read More...
POKHARA: Gandaki Province is fast approaching the 1000 mark with 28 additional cases of the coronavirus infection being detected today. The new cases were confirmed through tests conducted at the National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL) in Kathmandu, Pokhara Health Science Academy, Pokhara and Bh Read More...
GENOA: Juventus secured a 3-1 win at lowly Genoa on Tuesday to stay four points clear at the top of Serie A thanks to a solo goal by Paulo Dybala, a long-range rocket from Cristiano Ronaldo and an exquisite curling shot by Douglas Costa. Genoa held out defiantly until halftime with goalkeepe Read More...
New Hong Kong security law comes into force Hundreds defy police ban to protest new law Suspects arrested by Chinese agents may face mainland trial Pro-Beijing politicians welcome city's 'second return' BEIJING/HONG KONG: Hong Kong police moved swiftly on Wednesday against protesters Read More...
KATHMANDU: Standing Committee meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) has been postponed until tomorrow. The meeting was halted after five members of the committee expressed their views. Leelamani Pokharel, Matrika Yadav, Yogesh Bhattarai, Peshal Khatiwada and Nandu Prasain expressed th Read More...
TOKYO: Tokyo Disney Resort welcomed visitors on Wednesday for the first time in four months after being closed due to the coronavirus, with fans practising social distance as they returned to see Mickey Mouse and other beloved characters. Visitors in face masks queuing on floor marks clapped as t Read More...
BUENOS AIRES: At the South Pole, considered the coldest point on Earth, temperatures are rising fast. So fast, in fact, that Kyle Clem and other climate researchers began to worry and wonder whether human-driven climate change was playing a bigger role than expected in Antarctica. Temperature Read More...
Sajpani, a quiet village in Surkhet district, used to be an oxymoron – while pani featured prominently in its name, the village had no water. Girls and women hauled water up from a river, an hour-long, back-breaking daily chore. Water was, thus, a scarce resource, with priority going to drinking, Read More...