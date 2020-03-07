Locals told to take precautions against spread of coronavirus

Himalayan News Service

Rautahat, March 6

Local administration in Rautahat has appealed to the locals to stay away from crowds and mass gatherings as a precaution against the coronavirus.

In the face of the fast spreading pandemic and World Health Organisation’s recent reckoning of Nepal as being at high risk of the virus transmission, the administration held a meeting of health workers and security agencies’ chiefs today and issued the appeal to local residents.

“As the virus can easily transmit from people to people, the public are requested to stay away from crowded places such as markets and fairs. It is advisable that people avoid handshakes, use face mask and glasses when they are out in public places, frequently wash hands with soap and, in case there are symptoms of cough and fever, immediately contact the nearby health facility for a check-up,” message issued by the administration reads.

Alongside, Chief District Officer Basudev Ghimire directed the health facilities in the district to make sure that they have enough drugs, face masks and other necessary items. He also told the health facilities not to grant leaves to health workers.

Meanwhile, the Indian government has set up a health desk at Bairganiya border and started screening each and every person entering the country from Nepal for coronavirus. No suspected case has been reported so far though.

