Lockdown affects perishable goods in Bajura

BAJURA: Vegetable farmers in Bajura have been adversely affected by the lockdown as their vegetables are wasting in the fields, in lack of timely dispatch.
Chairperson of Budhiganga Municipality-2, Hira Thapa, said that lockdown has affected the supply of perishable products and daily necessities, including fruits and vegetables.
Meanwhile, vehicle of Agriculture Knowledge Centre is helping farmers — who have close access to roads — get their vegetables to the market. However, those in remote areas are unable to send their vegetables to the market and have been suffering a loss.
Mahendra Dani, a local farmer from Badimalika Municipality-6, is content to receive the aid from the Centre but worries that if the lockdown is extended further, the onions, cauliflowers, cabbages, coriander and other vegetables will be wasted.