Lockdown affects perishable goods in Bajura

Prakash Singh

BAJURA: Vegetable farmers in Bajura have been adversely affected by the lockdown as their vegetables are wasting in the fields, in lack of timely dispatch.

Chairperson of Budhiganga Municipality-2, Hira Thapa, said that lockdown has affected the supply of perishable products and daily necessities, including fruits and vegetables.

Meanwhile, vehicle of Agriculture Knowledge Centre is helping farmers — who have close access to roads — get their vegetables to the market. However, those in remote areas are unable to send their vegetables to the market and have been suffering a loss.

Mahendra Dani, a local farmer from Badimalika Municipality-6, is content to receive the aid from the Centre but worries that if the lockdown is extended further, the onions, cauliflowers, cabbages, coriander and other vegetables will be wasted.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook