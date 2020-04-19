Stranded family members walk a long distance to reach their village on the 27th day of the government imposed lockdown amid concerns over the spread of the coronavirus outbreak in Bhaktapur, on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
A labourer wearing a facemask as a protective measure, works to blacktop a road on the 27th day of the government imposed lockdown amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus outbreak in Bhaktapur on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
A group of stranded daily wagers get on a truck to head to their villages on the 27th day of the government imposed lockdown amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus outbreak in Bhaktapur on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
A student at a school who is preparing for her SEE examination learns mathematics from her teacher on a live television broadcast at her home on the 27th day of the government imposed lockdown amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus outbreak in Bhaktapur on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT