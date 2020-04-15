Lockdown extended till April 27

Himalayan News Service

Flights suspended, borders sealed till April 30

Foreigners warned against hiding in Nepal

Kathmandu, April 14

A meeting of the Council of Ministers held today in Baluwatar extended the nationwide lockdown till April 27.

Minister of Communications and Information Technology Yubaraj Khatiwada said the government decided to extend the nationwide lockdown as the risk of the spread of COVID-19 pandemic was still high. Two more people tested positive for COVID-19 today, taking the total cases of infection to 16.

The government will also notify the public about the lockdown through Nepal Gazette.

Minister Khatiwada said the government also decided to strictly enforce the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus contagion.

“Anybody who violates the ongoing lockdown will be punished. Even foreigners who hide in the country without informing local levels will be punished in accordance with the prevailing laws. Those who provide shelter to such foreigners will also be punished,” added Khatiwada.

The government also extended the suspension of international flights till April 30, according to Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Bhattarai.

The border entry points, which will remain shut till April 30, will be monitored strictly. Minister Khatiwada said transportation of essential goods through border entry points would continue as usual, while the movement of people would be barred during the lockdown.

The lockdown was first imposed on March 24 after the second case of COVID-19 was reported. It was later extended till April 15 in two instalments.

The completion of the third extension will mark a month long shutdown of the nation, which was imposed to break the chain of transmission of the virus.

The Cabinet meeting also decided to conduct more daily tests throughout the country, especially in areas with concentration of COVID-19 positive cases.

The Indian government also decided today to extend the nationwide lockdown till May 3.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on April 15, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

