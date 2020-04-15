Lockdown offenders in Bhojpur face the music

Niroj Koirala

BHOJPUR: Bhojpur Police have been taking immediate action against those violating the government-imposed nationwide lockdown, amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus infection.

As many as 30 persons have been taken into police custody, on Wednesday, for defying the lockdown regulations, informed Police Inspector at Bhojpur District Police Office, Pandav Rajbanshi.

The detainees were given a two-hour awareness session on COVID-19 and importance of physical distancing, he added.

As the number of those ignoring lockdown regulations imposed by government to combat the possible spread of coronavirus is soaring, police is obligated to take stringent measures.

Those who venture out unnecessarily will be dealt with in line with Infectious Disease Act, 2020 BS, the local administration has shared.

