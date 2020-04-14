Niroj Koirala

BHOJPUR: Police have further tightened the government imposed nationwide lockdown as Nepal’s corona count has piled, reaching double digits, in the last few days.

The police in Sankhuwasbha district on Tuesday have taken 83 persons into custody for violating the lockdown regulations.

The detainees were given a two hour long awareness session on coronavirus pandemic and physical distancing, said the police.

To combat the possible spread of the novel virus, security personnel have also urged people to remain in their homes and not to venture out unless its an emergency.

