Locust swarm sweeps into various areas of Lamjung

Ramji Rana

Share Now:











LAMJUNG: Locusts, which are capable of destroying crops in matter of no time, have been spotted in a large number in Lamjung, on Sunday.

According to the District Agriculture Knowledge Center, the insects have been spotted by local farmers in Sundar Bazaar and Singdi in the district.

The concerned authorities are on high alert to prevent any damage to the crops brought upon by the insects.

Meanwhile, further field investigation to determine the scale and species of locust invasion is ongoing, informed Chief of Agriculture Knowledge Center, Rohini Raj Ghimire.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook