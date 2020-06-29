Locusts enter the far-west; local levels begin awareness

Tekendra Deuba

Share Now:











DHANGADHI: Locusts have entered the fast-west region of the country after being detected in eastern Tarai on Saturday.

The locals of Thakalipur of Lamkichuha Municipality-1 informed that the insects have been seen around the area.

Similarly, agricultural technician at Bardagoriya Rural Municipality said they are suspecting the presence of the insect in the rural municipality.

Director of Sudurpaschim Agriculture Development Directorate, Yagya Raj Joshi, confirmed that locusts had entered the province after looking at photos of the insects that the farmers shared.

Meanwhile, local levels have begun to make the farmers aware about the damage which the insects are capable of incurring on their crops.

READ ALSO:

Locusts enter Nepal; spotted in Bara and neighbouring districts

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook