Long awaited decision for Province 3 capital, name made

Prakash Dahal

HETAUDA: A voting process on Sunday confirmed the decision of naming Province 3 ‘Bagmati’ and maintain Hetauda as its permanent capital.

At least 105 were in favour of Hetauda being the province capital whereas three voted against it.

For Heutauda, Nepal Communist Party (NCP), Nepali Congress Party, Rastriya Prajatantra Party, Rastriya Prajatantra Party (Samyukta) and Nepal Workers Peasants Party, after initially registering the proposal at Hetauda-based provincial assembly secretariat, cast their votes whereas Sajha Bibeksheel expressed dissatisfaction with Hetauda being made the capital.

Amid disagreements, Hetauda became the permanent capital after the majority voted against Dhulikhel in Kavrepalanchowk – name that was registered by Sajha Bibeksheel for the capital. Dhulikhel, with only three votes in favour, lost in the race.

NCP’s provincial assembly members of the ruling party Chandra Lama, Ratna Dhakal, Basundhara Humagai and Laxman Lamsal did not show their presence and did not cast their vote.

In the provincial assembly, NCP(NCP) garnered 80 votes, Congress 22 votes, Bibeksheel 3 votes, Nepal Workers Peasants Party got 2 votes and 1 vote each in favour of Rastriya Prajatantra Party, Rastriya Prajatantra Party (Samyukta) including other independent votes. Speaker Sanukumar Shrestha and independent lawmaker Prem Bahadur Tamang didn’t cast their vote leaving them to be a part of a decisive vote if necessary.

Similarly, 108 votes were in favour to name Bagmati where everyone cast their votes except Tamang.

(Translated by Madhavi Marasini)

