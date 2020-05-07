Low key ‘Ubhauli Parva’ celebrations in Bhojpur

Niroj Koirala

BHOJPUR: The Kirat community here celebrated Ubhauli Parva indoors this year owing to the ongoing lockdown imposed to control COVID-19 outbreak.

The traditional dance – Sakela Chandi Naach – which pays tributes to the gods while praying for good health, good harvest, peace and prosperity, was muted due to the coronavirus outbreak.

This year, due to the global pandemic that is gradually spreading its claws in Nepal too, everyone has been urged to celebrate the festival indoors, said Sirjana Rai, Chairperson of Kirat Rai Yayokkha, Bhojpur.

Chandi Naach, takes place with much fanfare in the hilly districts of Province No. 1 including Bhojpur, Khotang and Udayapur. However, due to the province being affected by the epidemic, traditional fervour and enthusiasm this year was less than the previous years.

Ubhauli is celebrated every year on Baishak Shulka Purnima which coincides with Buddha Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Buddha.

