KATHMANDU: Nepal will witness the second lunar eclipse of 2020, the Penumbral Lunar Eclipse, at midnight on Friday, when the Strawberry Moon turns a shade darker during the maximum phase of the eclipse. The eclipse will be visible from Asia, Australia, Europe, and Africa.

The astronomical event is anticipated to begin on Friday, June 5, 2020, at 11:30 pm and will fade on the next day, at 02:49 am.

Nepal will witness the eclipse at its fullest on Saturday at 01:09 am, the total duration lasing for three hours and 18 minutes in Nepal.

The Meteorological Forecast Division, however, has predicted that Friday-Saturday would be mostly cloudy with rainfall, the high altitude areas experiencing snowfall. The change in the weather in thanks to the partial effects of the Nisarga Cyclone that developed in the south-eastern part of Arabian sea on Wednesday.

Here’s a fun fact -Penumbral lunar eclipse is mostly mistaken for normal full moon and it is, in fact, hard to distinguish from one other.

The first penumbral lunar eclipse of 2020 fell on January 10 and 11.

