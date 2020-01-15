Maghe Sankranti, Maghi, Ghyo Chaku Sallnhu being observed today

THT Online

KATHMANDU: ‘Maghe Sankranti’, ‘Maghi’ and ‘Ghyo Chaku Sallnhu’ are being observed throughout the country today by taking holy dips in rivers and ponds, worshipping at various temples, and savouring delicacies like ghee, yam, khichadi and sweets.

As per the astrological chart, Makar Sankranti has a special significance because from this day onwards the sun starts its ascendancy and enters into the northern hemisphere. On this day, the sun moves from the tropic of Sagittarius to the tropic of Capricorn. It is believed that the days get longer and nights shorter from today.

According to religious texts such as ‘Bhabisya Puran’ and ‘Dharma Sindhu’, devotees will receive special blessings and will have robust health if they observe the festival as per rituals.

The Newar community observes the festival as ‘Ghyo Chaku Sallnhu’ by partaking of ghee, chaku and remembering the departed souls.

Senior members of the family apply oil upon the heads of juniors. A large number of devotees throng Devghat, Barahkshetra, Ridi, Panauti, Dolalghat and Kankai in Nepal, and Prayag and Gangasagar in India to take holy bath and perform shraddha.

Maghe Sankranti also has a scientific significance. Food items that are taken on this day are components of a balanced diet which increase the immunity power of a human body.

On this day, a festival is organised at Tilmadhav Narayan Temple in Taumadhi Tole, Bhaktapur, in which Deepankar Buddha is worshipped.

Likewise, the Tharu community observes this festival as ‘Maghi’, ‘Makarsankrait’, ‘Maghesankrait’ or ‘Tilasankrait’ with much fanfare and gaiety for five consecutive days. People of various communities in the Tarai region mark this day as the festival of bath known as ‘Nahan’.

Although various Tharu leaders and members of the civil society have marked ‘Maghi’ as a New Year festival, Baisakh is in fact the beginning of ‘New Year’, according to Tharu culture expert and member of Tharu Sahitya Kendra, Budhasen Chaudhary.

He said people from Tharu community observe Maghi as the beginning of a new season as plans are made for managing households and farms after harvesting. He said each Tharu household recruits either new labourers or managers for farm works or makes new contracts with people from other communities for specific tasks.

Chaudhary added that blacksmiths, tailors, barbers, priests, among people from other communities with specific professions are appointed and engaged amid the festival. However, with the change in profession of people in line with their educational skills, such traditions are gradually changing now, Chaudhary added.

During the festival, people belonging to the Tharu community hold feasts which they prepare in advance. Food items prepared from oyster, pila, fish, mutton, squab, duck, pig are consumed in the festival. Other delicacies include sweets made from molasses, puffed rice and sesame seeds.

Tharus primarily celebrate the festival as a family gathering. However, those living in urban areas have started observing the festival jointly as a fair since 2006 after the government listed it as a national festival.

