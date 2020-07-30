Mahakali river shows red alert, Tinau gradually subsiding

THT Online

KATHMANDU: As flood hazards are increasing across the country with progressing monsoon, taking safety measures on time has become the need of the hour.

Meteorological Forecasting Division (MFD) had alerted earlier this week to remain vigilant for heavy rainfall and subsequent floods and landslides until Friday.

According to MFD, the monsoon trough has gradually moved to the eastern Tarai at present.

Currently, the accumulated rainfall in Mahakali basin at Shantipur Belauri of Kanchanpur district has reached warning level with 202.6 mm rain in the last 24 hour. Rainfall measuring 140 mm in 24 hours indicates potential threat for landslides in steep slopes and high flow in low areas.

Meanwhile, the flood forecasting unit of MFD recorded a sudden two-metre increase in water level at Tinau River in Butwal at around 9:30 am and alerted people for a possible flood around Kanchanpur and Tinau river area.

The flow at midday today in Tinau, at Butwal, has subsided to 4.71 metres (below warning level), however, precautions should be taken.

Additionally, there is a chance of an increase in water flow in Narayani, Mahakali, and their tributaries, and that they may come close to the danger level, hence, people around that region are requested to remain precautious.

