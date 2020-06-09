Majority of COVID-19 cases in Nepal, like Singapore, are asymptomatic

KATHMANDU: More than half of Singapore’s new COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic, according to co-head of Singapore’s virus taskforce.
Majority of the outbreaks in Singapore, one of the countries with the highest infection in Asia with more than 38,000 cases, have occurred in dormitories housing migrant workers, according to Reuters.
Singapore had gone into two-month lockdown to curb the infection and recently reopened schools and some business although in a limited capacity.
“Based on our experience, for every symptomatic case you would have at least one asymptomatic case, the discovery was made in recent weeks as Singapore ramped up testing,” Lawrence Wong was quoted as saying in Reuters.
According to wong, the asymptomatic cases have fewer chances of spreading the contagion as they are not likely to cough and sneeze like symptomatic but there are still cases of spreading the respiratory disease to others living in close quarters.
Most of the positive cases were identified during the testing of the people placed in quarantine after their return from abroad and during the contact tracing of the people who might have come in close contact with the infected.
With the huge number of asymptomatic patients at hand, the Ministry of Health and Population has directed hospitals to send home patients infected with the novel coronavirus who show mild or no symptom of the disease so that hospitals can treat severe cases of COVID-19.
Hospitals treating COVID-19 patients have also been told to identify asymptomatic, mild-moderate, severe and critical cases. Those with mild or no symptoms can stay at home following the ministry’s guidelines.
“If health facilities are filled with asymptomatic cases, we won’t be able to treat people with symptoms and those with severe illness,” said Samir Kumar Adhikari, assistant spokesperson for the health ministry.
Some of the COVID-19 patients show signs of the disease within 14 days and some develop symptoms after 21 days or even later. Older people and those with underlying medical problems, such as high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes, are more likely to develop serious illness. But some may not show any symptom at all.
NEW DELHI: India reopened shopping malls and restaurants on Monday and people trickled into temples and mosques wearing masks even as the country added a record number of infections in a single day and was closing in on Spain and the United Kingdom's caseload. After imposing a severe lockdown in Read More...
KATHMANDU: An aircraft of Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) is leaving for Australia carrying stranded citizens of Australia and New Zealand, today afternoon. This is the third NAC rescue flight since the beginning of lockdown in Nepal. The wide-body airbus A330 is chartered by the Australian Em Read More...
DHANGADHI: Throat swab specimen collected from various people from various districts in Sudurpashchim Province are piling up as the samples outnumber the testing capacity of the province's only laboratory. As many as 1,642 samples collected from around the districts till Sunday, await testing in Read More...
A man drove his car into a crowd of protesters in Seattle on Sunday, then shot and wounded a demonstrator who confronted him as he came to a stop, according to police and eyewitness video. Seattle police said firefighters took the man who was shot to the hospital and that he was in stable conditi Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal has reported 314 additional cases of coronavirus transmission on Monday, taking the national tally to 3,762. Of the newly diagnosed, 294 are males while 20 are females. In total, 3,506 males and 256 females have been recorded to have contracted the disease, so far. As of today Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population on Monday confirmed yet another fatality from coronavirus transmission in Nepal. After the official statement, the country's death toll has climbed to 14. A 58-year-old man from Waling Municipality-3 in Syangja district died from COVID-19 on Sunday Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Health Ministry confirmed that 314 new cases of coronavirus infection have been added to the official records, taking Nepal’s tally to 3,762. Meanwhile, one more coronavirus related death was recorded which has taken the national COVID-19 death toll to 14. READ HERE: 314 cases re Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 100,971 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 156,991 Rapid D Read More...