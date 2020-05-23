Makawanpur woman infected with COVID-19 referred to TUTH from Hetauda Hospital

Prakash Dahal

HETAUDA: A 54-year-old woman from Hetauda Sub-Metropolitan City in Makawanpur district was referred to Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH) from Hetauda Hospital, on Monday.

She was detected with the coronavirus infection on Friday through a test carried out at Kathmandu-based National Public Health Laboratory.

The woman was referred to TUTH in Kathmandu from Hetauda Hospital after some problem was detected in her heart-rate, according to Hetauda Hospital sources.

“Preparations are going on to quarantine health personnel involved in the patient’s treatment after we came to know that she was detected with the novel virus,” stated chief at Hetauda Hospital, Dr Pravin Shrestha. The woman had received treatment at the emergency ward of the Hetauda-based health facility on Monday for about three hours from 12:00 noon to 3:00 pm before being referred to Kathmandu, according to the hospital.

Chief District Officer of Makawanpur, Deepak Raj Nepal, informed that necessary actions as per the health protocol have been initiated after they were made aware that the woman was sent to Kathmandu from Hetauda Hospital.

Meanwhile, swab collection of health professionals working at various health facilities under the purview of Social Development Ministry of Bagmati Province has been carried out on Friday, the results of which are expected today.

Deputy Mayor of Hetauda, Meena Kumari Lama, informed that contact tracing and determining the travel history of the infected person have already begun.

