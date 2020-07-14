Makawanpur’s Communist Movement leader Thapa dies at 76

HETAUDA: Bal Kumari Thapa, leader of Makawanpur’s Communist Movement, died on Monday night. She was 76.
Thapa, who was also regarded as the guardian of Nepal Communist Party (NCP), Makawanpur, died at Hetauda Hospital.
According to NCP (NCP) Makawanpur chairperson Munu Sigdel, the veteran communist leader suffered cardiac arrest following which she was rushed to the hospital where doctors pronounced her dead.
Leader Thapa had been suffering from a cardiac condition, asthma, and other diseases that had left her bedridden for 15 years.
She had sheltered various communist leaders including President Bidya Devi Bhandari, NCP (NCP) co-chair and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, late Madan Bhandari, Jivraj Ashrit, Pradeep Nepal, NCP (ML) general secretary CP Mainali.
All Nepal Women’s Association was also formed following a meeting at Thapa’s home. Thapa was revered as ‘Mother of Makawanpur’s Communist Movement’ and ‘Shelter Provider for Communist Leaders’.
Bagmati Province Chief Minister and NCP (NCP) central member Dormani Poudel, among others, paid tribute at Thapa’s funeral today.
