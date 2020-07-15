HETAUDA: Makwanpur District Court has ordered to extend the judicial custody of four persons who had been arrested on June 29 on the charge of murdering a woman — Sushmita Thapa (24) — for further enquiry.
The decision was made by a single bench of Judge Sita Sharma Adhikari on Wednesday.
Police had arrested the father-in-law of the deceased, Prakash Thapa (58), mother-in-law Tulasa Thapa (50), and sisters-in-law Durga Thapa (27) and Sita Thapa (23) to conduct enquiry on the murder of Sushmita Thapa in Hetauda Sub-Metropolitan City-4 on June 15.
District Government Attorney Office, Makwanpur had lodged a case at the District Court against Prakash Thapa and his daughter Sita Thapa on Sunday, demanding life imprisonment penalty.
Likewise, the office had accused Tulasa Kumar Thapa, Durga Thapa and her husband Arun Karki (34) as the accomplices to the crime.
Meanwhile, Arun Karki who had fled the scene, is still out of contact.
