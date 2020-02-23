Malaysian national falls unconscious in Mustang, dies

RISHI RAM BARAL

POKHARA: A Malaysian national, who fell unconscious, while returning from Muktinath temple, died on the way to the district hospital, at Ranipauwa in Barhagaun Muktichhetra Rural Municipality-1 of Mustang district, on Sunday.

According to Gandaki Province Police Office, Pokhara, Spokesperson and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rajendra Babu Regmi, 66-year-old Malaysian citizen Rajalingam Chinnathamdy died after visiting Muktinath temple around 10:30 this morning.

After the incident, the victim was rushed to the District Hospital, Jomsom, for treatment. However, doctors pronounced him dead upon his arrival at the hospital, DSP Regmi shared.

Meanwhile, further investigation into the case is underway, police said.

