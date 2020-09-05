Man accused of triple rape arrested in Lamjung

Ramji Rana

LAMJUNG: Police have arrested a man on the charges of raping three children in Lamjung, on Friday.

The arrestee, 43, hails from Kholasothar Rural Municipality-3, according to the police.

Acting on a First Information Report (FIR) which alleges the man of raping three girl children –including two aged 11 and another 9-year-old- the arrest was made, informed Ganga Bahadur Thapa, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) at the District Police Office.

The accused has been remanded in police custody for 20 days for further investigation following approval from the District court.

The alleged culprit was presented with charges of rape at the District Court.

