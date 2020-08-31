Rishi Baral

POKHARA: A person has been arrested on the charge of raping a 9-year-old girl from Biruwa-8 of Syangja on Sunday.

Police arrested Resh Bahadur Gurung (55) of Biruwa-7 in Syangja, currently living in Pokhara Metropolitan City-10 of Kaski district, informed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Subas Hamal, spokesperson at District Police Office, Kaski.

According to DSP Hamal, Gurung had been sexually assaulting the minor girl of Pokhara for the last five months. Police were on the lookout for the culprit after a report was filed against him.

Gurung has been sent in judicial custody for further investigation into the case, informed Kaski Police.

