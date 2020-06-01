Man arrested on charge of attempt-to-rape in Udayapur

Shyam Rai

GAIGHAT: A man has been arrested on the charge of attempt-to-rape in Triyuga Municipality-8 of Udayapur district, on Monday.

The 25-year-old was arrested after a married woman pressed charges alleging the man of attempting to rape her, informed Superintendent of Police (SP) at the District Police Office, Bir Bahadur Budha.

The woman, 26, claimed that the man tried to rape her while she was cutting grass in the fields.

Meanwhile, further investigation into the matter is underway.

