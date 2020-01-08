Man attacks wife with khukuri

Himalayan News Service

Rajbiraj, January 7

A woman was seriously injured after her husband attacked her with a khukuri over a domestic issue today.

Twenty-eight-year-old Laxmi Yadav of Rajbiraj Municipality-12 sustained serious cuts in her head and neck when her husband attacked her with a khukuri for nagging him to get her a citizenship certificate.

Following first-aid treatment at Gajendra Narayan Singh Hospital, she was taken to Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences in Sunsari for further treatment.

“She was heading to the vegetable garden when he (Laxmi’s husband Mahi Narayan) arrived home on a motorbike and charged at her with a khukuri, accusing her of nagging him over the issue of citizenship certificate,” said Laxmi’s grandfather Shiva Narayan, who was at home when the incident occurred.

Laxmi, who had tied the knot with Mahi Narayan about a decade ago and hadn’t obtained a citizenship certificate all these years, grew suspicious of her husband’s motive after he married another woman and started pressuring him to get her a citizenship certificate.

