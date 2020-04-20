Man beaten to death in Rautahat

Prabhat Kumar Jha

RAUTAHAT: A 24-year old man of Kathariya Municipality was beaten to death by a group of locals on Sunday night. The deceased has been identified as Sanjeev Yadav.

According to police, local friends in the area made a sudden plan to discuss an ongoing matter near Lalbakaya river, about one and a half kilometres northwest of Bhasedhwa in the municipality. “Sanjeev, who was accompanied by another friend, passed by the group of people when they started charging him. It appears that they made a plan to attack.”

According to the victim’s family, the friend managed to runway and hide, while Sanjeev was repeatedly attacked with a bamboo stick and was thrown to the field nearby, later.

After the victim’s friends alerted villagers around, they quickly rushed to the crime spot and took Sanjeev to Narayani Hospital in Birgunj for treatment. He died the very same night while undergoing treatment, informed police.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gyan Kumar Mahato of Garuda Area Police Office, said, “We have arrested Radhe Shyam Das, 22, who was involved in the incident. Necessary inquiry regarding all absconding accused is underway.”

The postmortem of the deceased has been carried out.

Meanwhile, further investigation into the case to determine the motive behind the murder is underway, informed police.

