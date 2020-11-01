Man begs to feed his newborn in Bajura

Himalayan News Service

BAJURA, OCTOBER 31

Death of a new mother due to excessive bleeding just after delivery has left the newborn in lurch in Budhinanda Municipality-4, Bajura.

A local, Dhan Singh Rokaya said Ambakala Rokaya, 23, of the municipality died after giving birth to a baby girl a month ago and it was difficult to manage milk for the newborn due to the poor economic condition.

Ambakala’s husband, Dal Bohora has resorted to begging to feed the baby in the village. “I have been feeding cow or buffalo milk whatever the villagers give,” he said.

Bohora added that he did not have money to buy milk or milk powder. His wife died just after an hour of giving birth to the baby.

Ward Chairman Rajan Rokaya said Bohara has been feeding his baby by begging milk from neighbours and villagers.

Rokaya said the mother had died on her way to Kolti Primary Health Centre. As many as five new mothers died in Bajura last year.

A version of this article appears in print on November 01, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

