Man begs to feed his newborn in Bajura

BAJURA, OCTOBER 31
Death of a new mother due to excessive bleeding just after delivery has left the newborn in lurch in Budhinanda Municipality-4, Bajura.
A local, Dhan Singh Rokaya said Ambakala Rokaya, 23, of the municipality died after giving birth to a baby girl a month ago and it was difficult to manage milk for the newborn due to the poor economic condition.
Ambakala’s husband, Dal Bohora has resorted to begging to feed the baby in the village. “I have been feeding cow or buffalo milk whatever the villagers give,” he said.
Bohora added that he did not have money to buy milk or milk powder. His wife died just after an hour of giving birth to the baby.
Ward Chairman Rajan Rokaya said Bohara has been feeding his baby by begging milk from neighbours and villagers.
Rokaya said the mother had died on her way to Kolti Primary Health Centre. As many as five new mothers died in Bajura last year.
A version of this article appears in print on November 01, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
ISTANBUL: A strong earthquake struck Friday in the Aegean Sea between the Turkish coast and the Greek island of Samos, killing at least 19 people and injuring over 700 amid collapsed buildings and flooding, officials said. A small tsunami struck the Seferihisar district south of Izmir, the city i Read More...
WASHINGTON: More than 86 million Americans have already voted in the presidential election, but President Donald Trump thinks he can count on one hand the votes that will determine the outcome. “I think this will end up in the Supreme Court,” Trump said last month of the election. The ju Read More...
KATHMANDU: BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) reported another covid death in Dharan. A 73-year-old male from Gauriganj of Jhapa district succumbed to coronavirus infection today at 6:45 am. The deceased, after testing positive for COVID-19 on October 22, was admitted to the BPKI Read More...
France at war with Islamist ideology: minister Country on high security alert after Nice church attack Thousands protest inparts of Middle East, Asia, Africa PARIS/NICE, FRANCE: France stepped up security nationwide on Friday to guard against Islamist attacks after the fa Read More...
CHITWAN: A person died after a car hit her in Khairahani Municipality-1 along the East-west Highway in Chitwan district on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Buddhimaya Darai (50) of Khairahani-2. According to Chitwan District Police Office (DPO), the car (Ba 12 Cha 3177) headed in a Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal Students' Union, the sister organisation of main opposition Nepali Congress, has demanded immediate rescue and free medical treatment of the Nepali students who were injured in the Dehradun incident. Issuing a statement, NSU president Rajiv Dhungana has expressed sorrow Read More...
MANILA: Philippine officials on Saturday ordered evacuation of thousands of residents in the southern part of the main Luzon island as a category 5 storm that is the world’s strongest this year approaches the Southeast Asian nation. Typhoon Goni, with 215 kph (133 miles) sustained winds and gusts Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Saturday reported 2,508 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 170,743. Of the total infections, 976 are females and 1,532 are males. In the last 24 hours, 1,357 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valle Read More...