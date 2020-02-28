Man found dead

Himalayan News Service

KHOTANG: A youth was found dead a week after he went missing on the banks of the Sunkoshi River at Jantedhunga Rural Municipality of Khotang on Wednesday.

Aashish Rai, 21, of Jantedhunga Rural Municipality had been missing since February 21. The body was found on the banks of the river, said police.

The reason behind Rai’s death is yet to be ascertained. Police said post-mortem report would reveal the reason.

The body has been sent to Primary Health Centre, Chisapani, for postmortem.

A version of this article appears in print on February 28, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

