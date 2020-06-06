Man found dead on road in Parbat

Rishi Baral

Share Now:











POKHARA: A man was found dead in Mahashila Rural Municipality-4 of Parbat district today.

The deceased has been identified as Bal Bahadur Chhetri (45) of ward-4 of the rural municipality in Parbat.

Chhetri was found lying in a prone position on the road that links Lunkhu with Pokhara, at around 7:00 am, according to Gandaki Province Police Office, Pokhara.

Meanwhile, an investigation into the incident is underway, said police.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook