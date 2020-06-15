Man held for raping a minor in Pokhara

POKHARA: A man has been arrested on the charge of raping a 15-year-old girl at a lakeside hotel in Pokhara during the government-imposed nationwide lockdown.
Police said that the 32-year-old man took the girl to a lakeside hotel on May 22 and committed the heinous crime by holding her captive there for three days.
“The suspect has confessed to his involvement in the crime,” police informed.
Upon filing of the complaint by the victim’s sister, police subsequently apprehended the hotel-owner and a relative of the victim for their alleged involvement in the case.
A single bench of District Justice Tejendra Sharma Sapkota today ordered to send the perpetrator to remand in custody for further investigation.
Likewise, the court also decided to give bail to the hotel owner and the victim’s relative for the sum of Rs 400,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively. However, the latter was sent to jail after failing to pay the bail amount.
Meanwhile, police have filed a charge sheet under the Muluki Ain, 2074, and if convicted, the suspect will be sentenced to 12 to 14 years in prison.
KATHMANDU: Following a widespread criticism of the government for charging hefty fare for reparation flights to bring home stranded Nepalis across the globe, the national flag carrier, Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) today published a revised fare and flight schedule. Issuing a press release tod Read More...
KATHMANDU: If you are looking to enter the Kathmandu valley following the loosening of lockdown restrictions, getting access may not be as simple as you think it would be. An entry permit issued by the local level where a person is residing currently would be required to get through the valley's Read More...
MADRID: Real Madrid beat Eibar 3-1 on Sunday in their first competitive match at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium following La Liga's three-month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Toni Kroos got Real off to an ideal start at the empty stadium based at their training ground by scoring in the Read More...
Kathmandu, June 14 No death of Nepalis living abroad due to the COVID-19 was reported last week, stated Non-Resident Nepali Association today. Nepali nationals abroad had died of novel coronavirus for eight weeks in a row. A press release issued by the NRNA said it recorded zero death of Ne Read More...
The government will provide swab samples to private labs and pay Rs 5,500 per test. The move is in line with the government’s decision to conduct at least 10,000 tests a day from June 29. KATHMANDU, JUNE 14 The Ministry of Health and Population today announced that it would allow private la Read More...
Bayer Leverkusen came from a goal down to snatch a 1-1 draw at Schalke 04 on Sunday as they held on to fourth place in the Bundesliga with three games left and stayed on track for a Champions League spot. The draw lifted them to 57 points, one ahead of fifth-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach Read More...
PM Oli is for ratification of MCC pact thru Federal Parliament without any amendment Kathmandu, June 14 The ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) postponed its Secretariat meeting today as Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli wanted it to be rescheduled. The meeting was supposed to discuss Nepal’s Mil Read More...
Kathmandu, June 14 Minister of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Shiva Maya Tumbahangphe today presented the constitution amendment bill in the National Assembly, the Upper House of the Parliament. The bill seeks to amend Schedule 3 of the Constitution to update the national coat of arms Read More...