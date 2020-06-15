Man held for raping a minor in Pokhara

Bharat Koirala

POKHARA: A man has been arrested on the charge of raping a 15-year-old girl at a lakeside hotel in Pokhara during the government-imposed nationwide lockdown.

Police said that the 32-year-old man took the girl to a lakeside hotel on May 22 and committed the heinous crime by holding her captive there for three days.

“The suspect has confessed to his involvement in the crime,” police informed.

Upon filing of the complaint by the victim’s sister, police subsequently apprehended the hotel-owner and a relative of the victim for their alleged involvement in the case.

A single bench of District Justice Tejendra Sharma Sapkota today ordered to send the perpetrator to remand in custody for further investigation.

Likewise, the court also decided to give bail to the hotel owner and the victim’s relative for the sum of Rs 400,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively. However, the latter was sent to jail after failing to pay the bail amount.

Meanwhile, police have filed a charge sheet under the Muluki Ain, 2074, and if convicted, the suspect will be sentenced to 12 to 14 years in prison.

