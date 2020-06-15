Man jumps off cliff while on way to quarantine facility in Parbat, dies

POKHARA: A man lost his life after he jumped off a cliff in Chuwa, Kushma Municipality-8 of Parbat district, on Monday morning. He was among the returnees from India who were being taken to quarantine facilities.
The 39-year-old man from Baglung Municipality-13 was seriously injured but died on the way to Western Regional Hospital in Pokhara, where he was declared dead.
According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Bishwa Raj Adhikari of District Police Office (DPO), Parbat, the returnees were being rescued from Sunauli and were heading towards Baglung. When the bus stopped along the Pokhara-Baglung road section, the man jumped off the cliff.
According to witnesses, the man jumped off when the driver halted the bus owing to muddy road caused by the rain.
The bus (Lu 2 Kha 4220) was transporting locals of Parbat, Baglung, and Myagdi districts.
