Man kills uncle in Kaski

POKHARA, JULY 12

A man killed his uncle in Madi Rural Municipality, Kaski, last night.

Police said Nawaraj Sapkota killed his uncle Pitamber Sapkota, 78, by attacking him with a khukuri over a minor domestic dispute. Ward Chairman Satyaraj Sapkota said Pitamber died on the spot.

He said that another person, Kesab Sapkota, was also injured in the attack. He received a deep cut in his head.

Ward Chair Sapkota said that the injured was receiving treatment in Manipal Hospital. He added that Nawaraj attacked Keshab while he tried to protect Pitamber.

Meanwhile, a police team deployed from Kaski District Police Office arrested Nawaraj while he was heading towards Pokhara after the incident the same night.

