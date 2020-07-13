Man kills uncle in Kaski

POKHARA, JULY 12
A man killed his uncle in Madi Rural Municipality, Kaski, last night.
Police said Nawaraj Sapkota killed his uncle Pitamber Sapkota, 78, by attacking him with a khukuri over a minor domestic dispute. Ward Chairman Satyaraj Sapkota said Pitamber died on the spot.
He said that another person, Kesab Sapkota, was also injured in the attack. He received a deep cut in his head.
Ward Chair Sapkota said that the injured was receiving treatment in Manipal Hospital. He added that Nawaraj attacked Keshab while he tried to protect Pitamber.
Meanwhile, a police team deployed from Kaski District Police Office arrested Nawaraj while he was heading towards Pokhara after the incident the same night.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 13, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU, JULY 11 Price of precious metals surged in the domestic market during the trading week between July 5 and 10. According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association (FeNeGoSiDA), on Sunday gold was priced at Rs 90,500 a tola and declined by Rs 300 a tola on Mon Read More...
BHOJPUR: Eight houses have been washed away in Sisuwakhola of Silichong Rural Municipality-1 while eleven persons are currently untraceable after being wiped out by a landslip in Sankhuwasabha district. Landslides and floods triggered by the incessant rainfall swept away the houses in Besinda vil Read More...
DHANGADHI: As many as 1,268 persons have recovered from Covid-19 in Sudurpaschim province so far. This is about 33 per cent of the total infected persons in the province. According to the provincial Ministry of Social Development, 3,758 persons have been infected with the novel coronavirus in the Read More...
FRANKFURT: The head of the World Council of Churches has written to Turkey's president expressing his “grief and dismay” over Turkey's decision to change the status of Istanbul's landmark Hagia Sophia from a museum to a mosque. As a World Heritage museum, “Hagia Sophia has been a place of o Read More...
BHOJPUR: As many as four persons that had gone missing along with 11 others, after a landslip swept them in Silichong Rural Municipality-1 of Sankhuwasabha district on Sunday morning, have been rescued. According to the police, they had gone missing after the landslide triggered by continuous dow Read More...
KATHMANDU: As monsoon rains persist, the water level of the Koshi River continues to increase, making threats of related disasters even more pronounced in the surrounding areas. The Flood Forecasting Section of the Meteorological Forecasting Division has issued an alert for Letang, Morang and Dha Read More...
LONDON: Only five years ago, then-British Prime Minister David Cameron was celebrating a "golden era" in U.K.-China relations, bonding with President Xi Jinping over a pint of beer at the pub and signing off on trade deals worth billions. Those friendly scenes now seem like a distant memory. H Read More...
KTAHMANDU: Former Miss World, actor Aishwarya Rai and her daughter Aaradhya have tested positive for Covid-19. However, providing some respite for Bachchan family, veteran actor Jaya Bachchan tested negative for the infection. Health Minister of Indian state of Maharashtra Rajesh Tope took to Twi Read More...