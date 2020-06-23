Nepal | June 23, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Nepal > Man quarantined in Bajhang dies by suicide

Man quarantined in Bajhang dies by suicide

Published: June 23, 2020 1:21 pm On: Nepal
Prakash Singh
Share Now:

BHAJANG: A 30-year-old man who was staying at a quarantine facility died by suicide in Bajhang district, on Monday.

According to District Police Office, Bajhang, the deceased was kept at a quarantine centre in Chabis Pathibhera Rural Municipality Rural Municipality-7 in the district. He had been quarantined upon his return from India on June 20.

Rural municipality’s chair Akkal Dhami said that he was found hanging on the ceiling of the quarantine facility on Monday morning. Chair Dhami added that body of the deceased was buried following safety measures after locals were taken by fear.

Swab specimen of the deceased has been collected and sent to Dadeldhura for PCR examination, informed Dhami.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

More from The Himalayan Times:

It’s okay to be worried, but don’t be too worried

As life slowly grinds back to normal amidst still rising COVID-19 infections, experts stress the importance of balancing one’s mental state with one’s actions KATHMANDU With the easing of the nationwide lockdown, people are eager to back to ‘normal’ life. Perhaps even their fear of getti Read More...

Queer youth group demands inclusion of diverse gender groups

KATHMANDU: The Queer Youth Group recently launched  a petition drive for gender recognition in citizenship bill and submitted the signed letter to the State Affairs and Good Governance Committee of the federal parliament. The petition raised concerns and forwarded demands of transgender & gende Read More...

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 8.99 million, death toll over 468,000

More than 8.99 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 468,080​ have died, a Reuters tally showed. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS At least 2,289,169 cases of the highly contagious novel coronavirus have been reported in the United States and its terr Read More...

As virus spikes, Pakistan says there's no choice but to open

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus is spreading in Pakistan at one of the fastest rates in the world, and overwhelmed hospitals are turning away patients. But the government is pushing ahead with opening up the country, trying to salvage a near-collapsed economy where millions have already slid into poverty Read More...

With 535 new cases reported on Monday, Nepal's coronavirus tally hits 9,561

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has confirmed 535 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Monday. With this Nepal's COVID-19 count has reached 9,561. Among the newly infected persons, 461 males and 74 females have contracted the respiratory disease. In total, 8,667 males and 89 Read More...

Nepal COVID-19 Updates: 535 new cases, 370 recoveries, no death recorded on Monday

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 181,371 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 268,103 Rapid Diagno Read More...

Photo Gallery: As you sow, so shall you reap

Read More...

In Pictures: A little play is what they say

Lalitpur, June 22  Kids enjoy playing in the paddy fields during plantation time in Chhampi, Lalitpur, as seen on Monday, June 22, 2020. Read More...

© 2020 The Himalayan Times