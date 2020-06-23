Man quarantined in Bajhang dies by suicide

Prakash Singh

BHAJANG: A 30-year-old man who was staying at a quarantine facility died by suicide in Bajhang district, on Monday.

According to District Police Office, Bajhang, the deceased was kept at a quarantine centre in Chabis Pathibhera Rural Municipality Rural Municipality-7 in the district. He had been quarantined upon his return from India on June 20.

Rural municipality’s chair Akkal Dhami said that he was found hanging on the ceiling of the quarantine facility on Monday morning. Chair Dhami added that body of the deceased was buried following safety measures after locals were taken by fear.

Swab specimen of the deceased has been collected and sent to Dadeldhura for PCR examination, informed Dhami.

