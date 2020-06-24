Man quarantined in Tanahun district dies by suicide

Madan Wagle

Share Now:











DAMAULI: A 49-year-old man who was staying at a quarantine facility at Chandra Jyoti Secondary School in Ghiring Rural Municipality-3 of Tanahun district died by suicide, yesterday.

The deceased, a resident of Gairathok in the rural municipality, was found hanging on Tuesday night, informed Krishna Prasad Rimal, Public Health Inspector at the rural municipality’s health division.

On June 19, the deceased was put at a quarantine centre in Saraswati Secondary School. After fleeing the quarantine, he was found at Thanivan Community Forest. Following this, he was accommodated at Chandra Jyoti Secondary School’s quarantine facility on June 20.

He had been quarantined upon his return from India on June 18.

Chief District Officer Badri Nath Adhikari said that a team of health workers, and security personnel from the District Police Office were sent to the incident site.

“The swab sample of the deceased will be sent to Pokhara for a PCR test. If the report comes out negative, the body will be sent to Damauli Hospital for postmortem, however, if it comes out positive, final rites will be carried out accordingly, informed Adhikari.

Chair of Ghiring Rural Municipality, Ran Bahadur Rana said, it was a sad incident that the person died by suicide while in quarantine and further probe into the matter is underway.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook