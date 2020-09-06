PANCHTHAR: A man who was recently discharged from a quarantine facility in the district, breathed his last at Panchthar District Hospital, this morning.
The 31-year-old resident of Miklajong Rural Municipality-2 had returned from foreign employment in Malaysia in mid-August and was staying in quarantine at Panchthar Multiple Campus.
On August 31, his swab sample was taken for PCR test, the results for which came out negative on September 4. He was then released from the quarantine facility.
Though his health condition on September 4 was quite well, he returned to the district hospital on the evening of September 5 stating he was unwell and that had no place to stay.
According to Chief of the hospital, Dr Budhi Bahadur Thapa, he was kept in an isolation ward and after he showed some respiratory problems, he was given some antibiotics. However, he didn’t make it and died this morning at 9.00 am.
The hospital has conducted his final rites following the Covid-19 protocols.
LAMJUNG: Police have arrested a man on the charges of raping three children in Lamjung, on Friday. The arrestee, 43, hails from Kholasothar Rural Municipality-3, according to the police. Acting on a First Information Report (FIR) which alleges the man of raping three girl children --including Read More...
Lalitpur, September 05 Hiteri foundation had distributed over 2,500 hot meals during the first lockdown and provided food packs sufficing for a month to more than 2,200 families in need. During the second lockdown, they have distributed around 900 meals already and around 20 food packs to familie Read More...
WASHINGTON: Satellite imagery of a North Korean shipyard on Friday shows activity suggestive of preparations for a test of a medium-range submarine-launched ballistic missile, a US think tank reported on Friday. The Center for Strategic and International Studies said the images it published on it Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has reported 1041 new cases of coronavirus infection on Saturday, taking the nationwide Covid-19 count to 45,277. Of the infected, 349 are females while 692 are males. A relatively large amount of recoveries were also reported in the last 24 hou Read More...
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu valley has reported over 400 cases of coronavirus infection on Saturday too. The Health Ministry reported 408 infections in the valley today, of which 326 were registered in Kathmandu alone. Meanwhile, the number of the same in Lalitpur and Bhaktapur recorded 37 and 45 respe Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 757,963 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wh Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nine people diagnosed with coronavirus infection have succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours. With the latest additions, Nepal’s Covid-19 fatality toll has now advanced to 280. Of the deceased, three women -- one each from Morang (43), Makwanpur (52) and Nawalparasi (32) -- Read More...
KATHMANDU: For all fans of BTS and their latest release Dynamite, Bollywood star Tiger Shroff has a treat — he shows off some 'Dynamite' moves in a new video. In the video that the Baaghi star has uploaded on his Instagram, the young actor is seen grooving to the beats of Dynamite along wit Read More...