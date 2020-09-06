Laxmi Gautam

PANCHTHAR: A man who was recently discharged from a quarantine facility in the district, breathed his last at Panchthar District Hospital, this morning.

The 31-year-old resident of Miklajong Rural Municipality-2 had returned from foreign employment in Malaysia in mid-August and was staying in quarantine at Panchthar Multiple Campus.

On August 31, his swab sample was taken for PCR test, the results for which came out negative on September 4. He was then released from the quarantine facility.

Though his health condition on September 4 was quite well, he returned to the district hospital on the evening of September 5 stating he was unwell and that had no place to stay.

According to Chief of the hospital, Dr Budhi Bahadur Thapa, he was kept in an isolation ward and after he showed some respiratory problems, he was given some antibiotics. However, he didn’t make it and died this morning at 9.00 am.

The hospital has conducted his final rites following the Covid-19 protocols.

