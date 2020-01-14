Man sentenced to life imprisonment in murder case

Niroj Koirala

BHOJPUR: A man has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the district court for beating his relative to death in Bhojpur.

Shri Krishna Rai, 43, of Bhaisipankha in Bhojpur Municipality-10, under the influence of alcohol attacked the victim Bal Bahadur Rai, 63, without any reason in Bhojpur Municipality, on October 02, 2019. Bal Bahadur, who was injured in the incident, died on October 4.

The convict was arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by the family of the deceased.

A single bench of District Judge Gehendra Raj Panta handed out life imprisonment sentence to the convict in accordance to Article 177 (2) of the Criminal Code-2074 BS, on Sunday, informed court official Nayab Subba Khadga Bhattarai.

Similarly, the court also ordered the convict to provide compensation of Rs 100,000 to the wife of the deceased.

(Translated by Madhavi Marasini)

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook