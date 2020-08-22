Nepal | August 22, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Nepal > Man succumbs to Covid-19 in Siraha; tests positive post demise

Man succumbs to Covid-19 in Siraha; tests positive post demise

Published: August 22, 2020 1:39 pm On: Nepal
Aashish BK
SIRAHA: A man who died on Wednesday has been diagnosed with coronavirus infection post his demise in Siraha district.

According to the coronavirus focal person at Health Office, Siraha, Andeshwor Chaudhary, test result of the patient came out positive for the virus on Friday.

Swab specimen of the 68-year-old man from Mirchaiya Municipality-4 was collected on August 18, just one day before he passed away.

Prior to this, one male each from Golbazaar-12 and Bishnupur Rural Municipality died due to Covid-19 in Siraha district.

