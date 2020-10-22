Man who fell off cliff being treated in Kathmandu

BAJURA, OCTOBER 21
Mansingh BK, who was deprived of treatment due to financial crisis after he fell off a cliff, is undergoing treatment in Kathmandu.
A resident of Ward No 9 of Badimalika Municipality, BK fractured his backbone when he fell from ta cliff. He was facing problems in treatment due to lack of money.
“Mansingh is undergoing treatment at National Trauma Centre, Kathmandu,” said BK’s relative Dhiran.
Nepal Healthcare Equipment Development Foundation provided financial assistance after The Himalayan Times published a news report titled ‘Left in lurch for lack of treatment’ on October 10.
NHEDF Chairman Samratsingh Basnet said that the organisation had provided financial support for BK’s treatment and accommodation after coming to know about him through the news.
Preparations are under way to take BK from National Trauma Centre to Spinal Injury Rehabilitation Centre, Kavre, for further treatment, said Basnet.
Mansingh had gone out to Gunibhir to collect firewood on October 8.
After he did not get back home till evening, family members had found him stuck in the cliff.
Locals had taken him to the District Hospital.
As he could not be treated at the district hospital, BK was sent to Kathmandu for treatment three days later.
A version of this article appears in print on October 22, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
