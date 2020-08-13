‘Manage uranium mines properly’

RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI

MYAGDI, AUGUST 12

Experts have drawn the government’s attention to lack of seriousness in managing uranium deposits discovered in different regions, including in Mustang and Chure.

At a virtual interaction ‘Nuclear science and society’ organised by Nepal Russian Science Society in coordination and support from Nepal Astronomical Society, experts stressed the need to excavate uranium mines and make their best use.

Experts, including Chair of Nepal Nuclear Society Kamal Krishna Shrestha, NAST senior scientist Buddha Ram Saha, Science Teachers’ Society central Chair Khill Kumar Pradhan, Prof Neelam Shrestha of Tribhuvan University and Nepal Council of World Affairs Chair Hemanta Kharel underscored the need to produce and utilise uranium discovered in different parts of the country.

On the occasion, senior radiologist of Institute of Medicine Teaching Hospital Dr Umesh Prasad Khanal said the human resource working at the radiology department in health facilities are at risk. He pointed out the need to carry out study on measures adopted while operating X-ray, video x-ray and CT-Scan machines.

Russian Science Society Chair and former minister Ganesh Saha said discussion on the management of radioactive substances was initiated considering its gravity.

He shared that he had connected Nepal to the global community as a member of the United Nation’s International Atomic Energy Agency when he was minister of Science in 2008.

The programme was organised to commemorate the massive loss of lives and destruction of properties due to atomic bomb explosion in Japan’s two cities, Hiroshima and Nagasaki, on August 6 and 9 in 1945.

Though nuclear science has witnessed rise in investment at the global level, Nepal has not yet drawn its attention to that end and initiated informed debate on the potential loss stemming from mismanagement of radioactive materials.

Experts also noted that there had been no adequate textbooks and curriculum on nuclear science at school and university level. On the occasion, they highlighted the engagement of Nepal in research and commercial activities of nuclear science and its positive impacts on economic and social development of Nepali society.

