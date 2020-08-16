Manamaiju murder case main accused arrested

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, August 15

Police today arrested the main accused in the murder case of a youth in Manmaiju. Laxman Rimal Tamang, 24, was stabbed to death at a local eatery at Manmaiju by a group of youths led by Aang Dorje Sherpa at around 8:30pm, Yesterday.

Tamang, a permanent resident of Tarkeshwor Rural Municipality-6, of Nuwakot, used to work as a truck driver. He had gone to the eatery with his ex-girlfriend.

There he met Sherpa, a permanent resident of Gauri Shanker Rural Municipality of Dolakha district.

Sherpa was not happy to see the girl of his acquaintance with Tamang, who was a married man.

He tried to pull the girl away from Tamang, which led to a heated argument.

Superintendent of Police Saumendra Singh Rathaur of Metropolitan Police Range, Teku, said, “The situation took an ugly turn after Tamang called Sherpa’s wife to the eatery.”

People of both the sides engaged in a scuffle and amidst all this, Sherpa took out a knife he was carrying and stabbed Tamang several times, according to Rathaur.

A critically injured Rimal was rushed to Green City Hospital, but he was pronounced dead by the doctor on reaching the hospital.

Police were able to arrest three friends of Sherpa yesterday itself.

Police arrested absconding Sherpa today. He was arrested from a hideout at Macchapokhari-based Nagarjun Guest House.

