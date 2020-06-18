Manang sees its first case of coronavirus infection

Ramji Rana

KATHMANDU: Coronavirus has entered the Himalayan district of Manang 147 days after the first COVID-19 positive case in the country was detected in Kathmandu on January 23.

Provincial Health Directorate of Gandaki Province has confirmed that the first ever case of coronavirus infection has been recorded in Manang district.

A 57-year-old male government official, permanent resident of Banganga Municipality-14 in Kapilvastu district, tested positive for the novel virus.

It has been learnt that the person was put under quarantine for 14 days after returning to his workplace in Chame, Manang.

With this, 10 districts in Gandaki Province and 74 districts in the country have witnessed coronavirus transmission.

