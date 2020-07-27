Bharat Koirala

POKHARA: A first year resident doctor currently working at Manipal Teaching Hospital in Pokhara tested positive for Covid-19, today.

The doctor, sources said, was on duty at the same ward where a 49-year-old Chinese national who succumbed to the coronavirus infection on Wednesday, was initially admitted.

The aforementioned deceased was receiving treatment at the Pokhara based hospital and was later referred to Kathmandu Grande Hospital in Kathmandu.

The doctor, after recovering from fever, sent his swab samples to the corona laboratory of the regional hospital for tests, on Sunday. He is currently undergoing treatment at the Western Regional Hospital, Pokhara Academy of Health Sciences.

Currently, preparations are being made to carry out contact tracing of those who came in contact with the infected doctor.

Meanwhile, hospital’s residence and medical ward have been sanitised. Authorities are monitoring those who came in contact with the infected doctor, as per the hospital administration.

