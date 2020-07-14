Many hope to make a killing collecting driftwood

RAJBIRAJ, JULY 13
While the monsoon brings worries for many people, it has brought cheers to the residents of Hanumannagar Kankalini Municipality in Saptari.
According to Gulten Mandal of Hanumannagar Kankalini, hundreds of people gather at the Koshi Barrage on a daily basis to collect driftwood these days. “The river is the bane for many people, but for us it is a source of income,” said Mandal.
“We collect driftwood, dry it in the sun and sell it to different markets in Nepal and India,” Mandal said. “Locals collect driftwood with the help of some home-made implements,” he added. Mandal said a family can earn up to Rs 100,000 by selling driftwood as firewood.
Rajesh Kumar Mandal, a local, said he had decided to collect driftwood as it would benefit him more than working as a daily wager.
“If we can make more money by selling driftwood this time around, we can cover six months of household expenses. That’s why many people, especially those who have no land or very less of it to cultivate or no job, are attracted to collecting driftwood,” he said.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 14, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
SIRAHA: Police in Siraha district on Sunday arrested two persons in possession of banned pharmaceutical drugs at two different places. A team of police in civvies deployed from Bariyarpatti Police Post arrested Chandan Kumar Yadav (20) of Shreepur in Bariyarpatti Rural Municipality-2 in possessio Read More...
Goalkeeper David de Gea will not be content with personal accolades and needs to win more major trophies at Manchester United, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said. De Gea, 29, has won United's Player of the Year award four times since arriving from Atletico Madrid in 2011 but the club have Read More...
SOUTHAMPTON: Stuart Broad's England career is "nowhere near done" despite the paceman's omission from the test series opener against West Indies, stand-in skipper Ben Stokes has said. A "frustrated, angry and gutted" Broad sought future reassurance after being dropped for the test as England Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Multi-System Operators that had recently stopped broadcasting all Indian news channels in Nepal, have now decided to undo the blanket-ban. Some news channels, however, will continue to face the restriction. The Nepali cable operators revised their earlier decision on Sunday evening Read More...
DHANGADHI: Kailali's Dhangadhi Sub-metropolitan City has started offering concessions to people who have demolished their roadside buildings providing space for the widening of the road. The sub-metropolis has offered a cent per cent discount on services like drawing new maps and registration of Read More...
MANCHESTER: Manchester City's two-year ban from European football has been overturned by the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS), the Lausanne based court said on Monday. The decision means Pep Guardiola's team will compete in next season's Champions League. CAS ruled that City did not Read More...
Kathmandu, July 13 An aerial view of Dharahara tower being reconstructed, in Kathmandu, as seen on Monday, July 13, 2020. Read More...
LAMJUNG: Vehicular movement has come to halt at several places in the district as rain-triggered landslides obstructed Besisahar-Chame road section. According to Lamjung District Police Office, landslides have occurred at a few couple of places between Besisahar and Chame, today. Likewise, a swol Read More...