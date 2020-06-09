Market monitored in Bajura

Bajura, June 8
Local businessmen have been selling date expired materials during the nationwide lockdown in Bajura.
Deputy Mayor Kabita Bista of Badimalika Municipality said the market monitoring team found that consumers were compelled to buy date expired goods. The municipality monitored the markets at Hatbazaar and Mathillo Bazaar today.
Representatives from Bajura District Police Office, District Administration Office, Small and Cottage Industry Development Committee, Federation of Nepali Journalists, Bajura Chamber of Commerce and Industry, among others, were present. The market monitoring team also inspected different markets after people complained of increasing black-marketing during the lockdown.
The team said inedible materials were found in most of the shops. Bista said noodles, biscuits, spices, cooking oil, cold drinks, among others, were seized from the shops.
The team has also warned shop owners to avoid selling inedible items. Local shop owners said they were unaware about the date expired materials as they were brought directly from the company.
The municipality has taken initiatives to stop black-marketing in the midst of the lockdown. The market monitoring team inspected food materials with different parameters.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 9, 2020, of The Himalayan Time
