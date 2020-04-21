Market to open three hours daily

KHOTANG: Diktel Bazaar has been opened for three hours from 7:00 to 10:00am to buy essentials during the lockdown in Khotang.

Chief District Officer Shaligram Sharma Poudel said the decision was taken keeping in mind the need to provide necessities.

Earlier, the market had opened two hours in the morning and two hours in the evening.

CDO Poudel said the market would remain open for three hours from Monday. He urged people to maintain physical distance while buying essentials in market areas.

COVID-19 Control District Coordination Committee Coordinator Babi Chamling said the committee meeting had decided to request the provincial and federal governments to send essential medical equipment to the district hospital.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook