Mass testing begins in Jhapa’s Mechinagar

Jhapa, July 27
With the suspicion that COVID-19 might have spread in the community, mass testing for the coronavirus has started in Mechinagar, Jhapa, from today.
Mechinagar Municipality and Jhapa District Health Office jointly started mass testing at the eastern border point, Kakarbhitta.
Swab samples of 117 people were collected for PCR test on the first day, said the municipality’s Social Development Committee Coordinator Nabin Baral.
Twenty APF personnel had tested positive for COV- ID-19 in Kakarbhitta last Friday.
With the detection of COVID among APF personnel, it is suspected that COV- ID might have spread in the community.
Municipality Health Department Chief Sashikala Rai said swab samples of 32 APF personnel of APF Customs Revenue Gulm, Kakarbhitta, and 85 people, including journalists and entrepreneurs, were collected for PCR test today.
Mechinagar has recorded 70 COVID-19 cases so far.
Forty-six have fully recovered from the virus and returned home while 24 are still staying in isolation wards of different hospitals.
Coordinator Baral said they would give continuity to mass testing in the future.
Mass testing will be carried out in Dhulabari and Charali areas in the second phase.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 28, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
SINDHUPALCHOWK, JULY 26 Floods and landslide survivors of Sindhupalchowk district are facing food crisis. With vehicular movement halted due to obstruction on the 26-kilometre section of Bahrabise-Tatopani road, the locals see food crisis looming large. People in Jambu, Khagdal and other regio Read More...
GANDAKI, JULY 26 Life in Mustang has been affected with the disruption of transportation services. Vehicular movement from neighbouring district Myagdi to Jomsom area has come to a total halt for 20 days due to landslides at several locations. People of Mustang, who were in Pokhara before the Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 26 Vegetable prices have surged in the last week due to the floods and landslides across the country. In the last one week vegetable prices have gone up by 50 per cent. Citing the recent floods and landslides traders have increased the price of green vegetables. “The incessan Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s leading online marketplace, Daraz, is making shopping fun again with its first major shopping campaign after the lockdown called Daraz Mahabachat Bazar starting from July 27 till August 4. Customers can buy anything they desire and make a good saving during this eight-day sal Read More...
Chelsea cannot get carried away with a top-four finish in the Premier League if they are to bridge the gap with Manchester City and Liverpool next season, manager Frank Lampard has said. Chelsea sealed a Champions League place after securing a 2-0 home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sund Read More...
CHITWAN, JULY 26 The government has lifted the lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus. Public vehicles, industries and the market are back in operation. Likewise, the tourism sector is also gearing up to reopen for visitors beginning July 30, as decided by the government. Ac Read More...
GALKOT, JULY 26 After the implementation of federalism, the three tiers of government began to bring policies and programmes on their own. The local levels were elated to bring the budget in a bid to solve various local problems and intensify development activities. However, non-implementation Read More...
Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu says he has "no doubt" that captain Lionel Messi will sign a new contract with the La Liga club. Messi, whose deal expires in 2021, had called his side "weak" and "inconsistent" after they lost the league title to Real Madrid. "Messi has said many t Read More...