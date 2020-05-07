Keshav Adhikari

DHADING: Following the death to two children due to measles, a special vaccination campaign was launched with around twenty-two thousand children vaccinated against measles-rubella in Dhading district, amid nationwide lockdown.

According to the District Health Office, Dhading, in coordination with the local level government, children from both the Benighat Rorang Rural Municipality and Gajuri Rural Municipality were vaccinated.

The special vaccination campaign was launched to control and prevent the disease from spreading in the areas, said Dr Bhuwan Paudel, chief of District Health Office.

