Measles-rubella vaccination drive starts

Himalayan News Service

Khotang, February 27

Seven local levels have started the second phase of vaccination campaign against measles and rubella in Khotang from today.

The vaccination campaign was started from February 13 to 21 in first phase at Khotehang, Jantedhunga and Bahrapokhari rural municipalities while the second phase has started at Diktel Rupakot Majhuwagadi, Halesi Tuwachung municipalities and Aiselukharka, Rawabesi, Kepilasgadi, Sakela and Diprung Chuchumma rural municipalities from today.

Khotang District Public Health Office Chief Punya Prasad Sigdel said the second phase vaccination campaign started from today and would run till March 5. He said the campaign against measles and rubella was running in different wards of the local levels.

The campaign started following the administration of vaccine to Dipty Shrestha at Diktel Rupakot Majhuwagadi Municipality of the district. Lawmaker Bishal Bhattarai inaugurated the campaign at a programme organised at Saraswati Basic Level School, Pokhari.

According to District Public Health Office, the health ministry initiated the national campaign in two phases with the slogan ‘complete vaccination, safe future’.

As many as 18,522 children will be administered vaccines against measles and rubella in the district.

District Coordination Committee Chief BB Chamling, Mayor Dip Narayan Rijal and Deputy Mayor Bina Devi Rai, among others, were present at the programme.

A version of this article appears in print on February 28, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook