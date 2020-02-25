Measles-Rubella vaccination drive to start from March 14

Himalayan News Service

Bajura, February 24

District Public Health Office, Bajura, is all set to operate a month-long vaccination campaign against measles and rubella from March 14 in the district.

Chief of Bajura DPHO Daya Krishna Panta said health volunteers under the measles and rubella vaccination campaign would reach the villages and administer vaccines to 18,206 children.

According to DPHO, children between nine months and below five years age group will be vaccinated under the campaign. Preparations for the measles and rubella vaccination drive are under way in Bajura.

DPHO has been holding discussion after calling health workers from different health organisations to the district. The government, along with international non-government organisations have been extending assistance to make measles and rubella vaccination campaign a grand success.

Panta said they were trying their best to administer the vaccine to all the children in the district. He informed that the vaccine would be administered to 95 per cent of the children, if not 100 per cent.

